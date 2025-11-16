“Unki Aankhein Namm Thi”: Vikrant Massey Revisits PM Modi’s Response to The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey, widely regarded as the best actor of his generation, has consistently impressed audiences with his layered performances. After winning the National Award for 12th Fail, the actor delivered yet another milestone with The Sabarmati Report, which today marks its first anniversary. The film not only received tremendous love but also created a defining moment in Vikrant’s career when he witnessed an unexpected reaction from the Prime Minister during its special screening.

Looking back on that unforgettable day, Vikrant had shared how deeply moved PM Narendra Modi was by the film. “Unko film pasand aaya, humara prayas acha laga. Uss film ki screening ke time jitna main bhavuk tha, shayad woh bhi utne hi bhavuk the. Unki aankhein namm thi. Iss baat se tasalli hui ki sahi prayas tha humara jo humne logo tak vo baat pahuchaiye jo 22 saal pehle ghatna ghati thi,” he had said.

Vikrant had also expressed how personally meaningful the appreciation was for him: “He liked my work a lot, he told me. It's a compliment that is going to stay with me for the rest of my life. I will tell my grandchildren that the then honourable Prime Minister of the country knows me by my name and that he has seen my movie. He thinks I am a good actor.” Calling it the “highest point” of his career, Vikrant remembered attending the screening with PM Modi at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament, New Delhi. The event was also graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several MPs and the film's cast.

After the screening, he had said, “I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience… I still can’t fully express it in words because I am so happy.” As The Sabarmati Report completes one year, these reflections feel even more meaningful, anchoring how the film not only shaped conversations but also shaped Vikrant’s journey as an artist.

Meanwhile, Vikrant is now gearing up for White, the highly anticipated biographical drama in which he steps into the role of globally revered spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The film traces the life, teachings, and worldwide impact of the humanitarian icon setting the stage for yet another transformative performance from Vikrant, one that demands spiritual depth, emotional precision, and immense responsibility.