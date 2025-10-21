"Unki is icha ne mujhe bhi prerit kiya....": Annu Kapoor on Asrani's wish for quiet final farewell

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Annu Kapoor is a well-known actor, director, and TV presenter who has appeared in several films and shows. With his out-of-the-box performances, he has left an indelible mark on the audience and has carved out a place for himself that is difficult to fill.

In a conversation with ANI, he referred to Asrani's wish of peaceful and private farewell from this world and said he has also is keen on a quiet farewell if his demise coincides with any festival or major national event.

"Unki is icha ne mujhe bhi prerit kiya...jab mera is duniya namak hotel se check out karne ka samaye aaye aur vo tithi aur vo samaye kisi rashtriye parv se juda ho..15 August ya 26 January se juda ho...ya kisi tyohar se juda ho..Diwali se juda ho..Holi se juda ho..Eid se juda ho...to mera bhi sanskar gupt roop se kiya jaaye mai kisi ko bother nahi karna chahta hu..aur mai is duniya mein bojh bankar nahi jeena chahta.." (His wish has inspired me. When the time comes for me to check out from this hotel called the world, and if that date and time happens to coincide with a national event or a festival, then may my final rites also be performed quietly, without drawing attention. I don't want to bother anyone)," the 'Aitraaz' actor said.

Veteran actor Asrani passed away on October 20. As per the wish of late actor, his last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium in the presence of his family members, away from the limelight.

Annu Kapoor is known for being part of movies such as 'Mandi', 'Utsav ', 'Mr. India', 'Tezaab', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum', 'Darr', 'Sardar', 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'Aitraaz' and '7 Khoon Maaf', among others. He also does a Radio show, titled 'Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor.' Kapoor has directed several plays. He also directed a feature film 'Abhay', starring Nana Patekar. The actor also hosted the popular singing show 'Antakshari'. Kapoor was also seen in Anupam Kher starrer 'The Signature'.

