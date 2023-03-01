Unknown caller threatens to blow up bungalow of Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani and Dharmendra

An unidentified caller claimed that bombs have been planted near the residences of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, veteran actor Dharmendra’s residence and industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. A phone call was received by the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) on Tuesday. Soon after that, the Nagpur Police were informed then they relayed this to the Mumbai Police. The cops also alerted local police in Juhu, Vile-Parle, and Gamdevi, under whose jurisdiction falls the residence of the two actors and the industrialists.

The teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) are also likely to check for any suspicious objectives near the premises of the three people. The caller also claimed that 25 armed men have reached Dadar in Mumbai to carry out the terror attack. Meanwhile, the officials have started working to identify the caller and trace him. According to TOI, an officer from Mumbai Police said that the Nagpur Police control room had received the call on Tuesday. Amitabh Bachchan’s home in Mumbai is a famous landmark where every Sunday the actor steps out to meet his fans. Nestled in the posh locality of Juhu, Big B owns five sprawling bungalows – Janak, Jalsa, Vatsa and Prateeksha. Dharmendra also resides in a palatial bungalow in Juhu.In 2021, Mumbai police’s crime branch unit detained two people in connection with spreading rumours of bombs at three railway stations and Amitabh Bachchan’s house.

