Unmukt Chand documentary director calls the film a story of parents who saw their child stumble

Mumbai, Aug 26 Director Raghav Khanna, who has helmed the upcoming documentary ‘Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story’, based on Indian cricketer Unmukt Chand, has said that the film is the story of parents, who have helplessly watched their child stumble.

The director recently spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and also called the theatrical release of the film, a watershed moment for the documentaries in the film.

He told IANS, “We all remember Unmukt Chand as the flamboyant young batsman once hailed as the “next big thing” in Indian cricket. Yet, his journey unfolded in the most unexpected direction. Few sportspersons have experienced a meteoric rise and fall like Unmukt. To go from being celebrated as a prodigious talent to being slowly sidelined into anonymity speaks not only to the unforgiving nature of professional sport, but to the fragility of life itself”.

He further mentioned, “Unmukt’s story goes beyond cricket, it is about coming to terms with the shattering of one’s dreams and the courage it takes to search for second chances. This is the story of parents who have helplessly watched their child stumble. Most of all, this is the story of not losing faith or abandoning your path even when hope is hard to come by. His struggles and triumphs resonate widely because they are not extraordinary, or confined to stadiums or scoreboards alone —they mirror the challenges of our everyday life”.

He has a firm belief that documentaries offer an equally cinematic experience as their fictional counterparts.

He said, “This is a watershed moment for documentaries in India. Just a few years ago, nobody thought documentaries would be mainstream but streaming (OTT) made that possible. This coincided with Indian documentaries winning big at prestigious international awards”.

“So the next frontier was taking documentaries to the theatres in India. I firmly believe documentary features do offer an equally cinematic experience as their fictional counterparts. Ultimately, what matters is the story itself, how it is told, and whether it stirs something lasting in the hearts of the audience”, he added.

Produced by Dipti Agrawal, Jaishree Khanna, Tushar Apshankar, Raghav Khanna under the banners of Riverland Entertainment, Tudip Entertainment with Priyanka Chaudhari, ‘Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story’ is set to release theatrically on September 12, 2025.

