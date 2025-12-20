Unni Mukundan starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic 'Maa Vande' goes on floors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : The makers of 'Maa Vande', a biopic based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked the first day of shooting with a traditional pooja ceremony, officially putting the project on the floors.

Visuals from the ceremony were unveiled on social media on Saturday.

#MaaVande now rolling! ✨️ A New chapter unfolds to tell the story of the man who forged the destiny of a nation.@Iamunnimukundan @veerreddy_m #KranthiKumar @silvercast_prod @sannajaji @DOPSenthilKumar @RaviBasrur @Sreekar_Prasad @sabucyril @SolomonStunts @GangadharNS1 pic.twitter.com/f2HM2A8VPJ — Maa Vande (@MaaVandeMovie) December 20, 2025

The film, which stars acclaimed Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan as Prime Minister Modi, was first announced on the Prime Minister's birthday in September.

More than a customary ritual, the inaugural pooja signalled the beginning of a film that aims to trace the making of a leader whose life and purpose have resonated with millions. The project seeks to capture both the personal and public dimensions of PM Modi's journey.

Announcing the film, Unni Mukundan posted on Instagram, "I'm humbled to share that I will be portraying the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, in the upcoming film Maa Vande, directed by @kranthikumarch and produced by @maavandemovie. Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood. Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me."

"As an actor, stepping into this role is overwhelming yet deeply inspiring. His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit," Mukundan said.

Unni also recalled how his meeting with PM Modi left a profound impact on him.

"From my own interaction with him, two words of him have stayed with me through life's trials. In Gujarati, he said: 'Jhookvanu Nahi', which means 'Never Bow Down'. Those words have been a source of strength and resolve for me ever since," the actor wrote.

'Maa Vande' is planned as a pan Indian release in every major Indian language. It will also be released in other countries.

"On this special occasion, I join the nation in wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, a very Happy 75th Birthday. @narendramodi @kranthikumarch @maavandemovie," Mukundan said in his post.

Backed by Veer Reddy M. under the Silver Cast Creations banner, Maa Vande features acclaimed Malayalam star Unni Mukundan in the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Helmed by writer-director Kranthi Kumar C.H., the film draws from real-life incidents, weaving together the personal and political facets of Modi's life with authenticity, dignity, and scale.

Produced by Veer Reddy M. and written and directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H., Maa Vande boasts a formidable technical team comprising action director King Solomon, production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad, director of photography K.K. Senthil Kumar, and music composer Ravi Basrur.

