"Unparalleled genius...made us proud by making Bengal his home": Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Ustad Rashid Khan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 9 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condoled the demise of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan and said he was "one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times".

Taking to X, Mamata Banerjee penned a lengthy note in which she offered her condolences to Rashid Khan's family and also hailed the musician's remarkable achievements."Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times. A hugely respected vocalist with unparalleled genius in creating music, he made us proud by settling here and making Bengal his home. He and Soma, his wife, and son Armaan, and the whole family, were close to us and allowed us to be on their side in the maestro's last journey in life," she wrote.

Mamata added, "Ustad Rashid Khan got our highest civilian award Banga Bibhushan and our Sangeet Mahasamman too. He was attached to several of our State cultural bodies in advisory capacity. My profound condolences to Soma, Armaan Khan, and Ustad's whole family as well as to the countless students and admirers that he leaves behind in the whole world. Ustad Rashid Khan was truly a world famous classical Indian vocal artist."

The musician had been battling cancer, and on Tuesday, he breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata. Mamata met with the bereaved family and paid her condolences.

Ustad Rashid Khan, 55, was the great-grandson of the legendary Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan Sahab, the founder of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana. He was also the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

He not only immensely contributed to Indian classical music but also weaved the magic in Bollywood with his soulful songs such as 'Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana' from the Kareena-Shahid starrer 'Jab We Met' and 'Allah Hi Reham' in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'My Name is Khan'.

