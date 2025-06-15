Uorfi Javed and the Rebel Kid Dump Their BehenCode, Have Their First Fight on the Traitors

Uorfi Javed is currently seen as a contestant on Amazon Prime's reality show The Traitors. The show has an interesting concept along with 20 contestants. While the first episode had a shock for all, with one contestant eliminated in the first 5 minutes, some strong alliances were seen forming too. One such interesting budding friendship was between Uorfi Javed and the Rebel Kid who sweared upon a Behen Code as they shook hands.

But sadly, given the pressure of the show their friendship bit the dust on thr second day itself. While Uorfi and The Rebel Kid seemed to have disagreements over a point, in a particular mood swing, Apoorva aka The Rebel Kid snapped at Uorfi drawing the first blood that jeopardized their friendship. As a good friend, Uorfi was just concerned seeing Apoorva upset and when she tried to enquire, she received an uncalled for treatment.

In the episode further, Uorfi and Apoorva were seen passing strong negative judgments against each other. In a clip, Uorfi demands respect from The Rebel Kid and says, "She is not at the same level as I am, she needs to respect me. I don't wish to be her friend or wish to speak to you."

Apoorva's comment to Uorfi, "not everything is about you," seems to have upsetting for the actor-influencer. While Uorfi has been looked upon as a strong contender on the show, what turn her frenemyship with The Rebel Kid take only time will tell.