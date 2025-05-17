Uorfi Javed Shares Glimpse of Her Cannes 2025 Dress She Planned to Wear (Watch Video)

Social media influencer and star Uorfi Javed is known for her unique fashion and choice of clothes. Uorfi recently revealed that, she was supposed to walk the Cannes 2025 red carpet, but missed it because her visa got rejected. However she fulfilled her dream of wearing dress in an event.

Uorfi Javed continues to make headlines with her daring fashion choices. A recent video showcases her in a unique dress adorned with lotus petals that bloom and bend, revealing her face. This innovative design, displayed at a recent event, has garnered significant attention and appreciation. While sharing the post Uorfi wrote, "This was suppose to be the Cannes red carpet outfit . This still isn’t complete thoda jaldi jaldi me banaya tha , but looks good . Shoutout to the team".

Despite her visa rejection preventing her attendance at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was invited thanks to her distinctive style, Urfi hasn't abandoned her creative approach. She expressed her disappointment on social media, stating that her business had stalled and that she and her team had been working on ideas for Cannes before her visa was denied, thanking Deepa Khosla and Kshitij Kankaria for the opportunity.