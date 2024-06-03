Uorfi Javed shares pics of swollen face, fans say 'Your skin is too sensitive'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Social media influencer Uorfi Javed, who gained fame from her stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 1, had her fans worried after she posted pictures of her swollen face.

Uorfi, on Monday, dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram account, revealing her puffy face with swollen lips and eyes.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a long caption that read, "I've been getting so many remarks with my face that I've gone overboard with my fillers ! I have major major allergies , my face is swollen most of the time. I wake up like this every second day , and my face is always swollen. I'm always in extreme discomfort. Fillers nahi hai guys , allergies hai."

She further wrote, "Immunotherapy chalu hai but if you next see me with swollen face . Just know I'm going through one of those bad allergy days , I've not gotten anything done except of course my usual fillers and Botox which I've been getting since I was 18."

Uorfi further added that she is on treatment for her allergies.

"If you see my face swollen don't advise me not to get more fillers just sympathise and move on."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7vX-y8P2jI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soon after Uorfi dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Well put. There's no place for haters. Stay positive."

Another user wrote, "Have been facing same allergies since four days !!!! Over the eyes and neck too !"

"Your skin is too sensitive mam," added a third user.

Talking about her work front, after starring in TV shows, Uorfi Javed rose to fame for her unique outfits and poses for the paparazzi. Despite facing criticism for her bold fashion sense, she has recently received praise from celebrities like Prince Narula and Aly Goni. She was last seen in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

