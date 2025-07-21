Uorfi Javed shares video of her getting lip fillers dissolved

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Social media influencer Uorfi Javed has been vocal about the cosmetic treatments she has undergone over the years.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting lip fillers dissolved.

The video showed the doctor injecting her lips to dissolve the filler. What caught everyone's attention was the massive swelling she got after the dissolving filler process. She looked unrecognisable.

In fact, she herself said in the clip, 'Please watch this video at your own risk,' due to the appearance of the swelling.

"No this is not a filter , I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced . I will get them again but naturally . I'm not saying no to fillers at all . Dissolving is painful . Also it's very very important you go to a. Good doctor for fillers , all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing . Finally I found @dr.rickson , trust me he's the best #notsponsored," Uorfi captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMUk5p9SYPG/?hl=en

Uorfi admitted in the video that because her lips were misaligned, she decided to get the laugh lines and lip fillers dissolved.

Her post left netizens divided. While some praised her for being so candid, others questioned her for not embracing her natural look.

"It takes a lot of courage to show all this," a social media user commented.

"People need to understand ki whatever she's doing is her choice. And honestly, it takes a lot of courage to post this online. She's literally sharing her experience and the least y'all could do is be a little empathetic, " another user commented.

"U are beautiful anyways but still you want all these fillers , whyyy urfi why," a netizen opined.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi recently won the first season of Prime Video's game show 'The Traitors'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor