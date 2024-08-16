Uorfi Javed starrer 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 : The trailer for the upcoming unscripted show 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' was unveiled on Friday, giving viewers a glimpse into the life of social media sensation Uorfi Javed.

The trailer shows her ambitious plans, including her dream of reaching celebrity status and the controversies that keep her in the limelight. From intense family arguments to challenges in her professional and personal life, the series promises to reveal the real Uorfi far beyond the polished images seen on social media.

The show will be out on Prime Video on August 23.

As per a press note shared by the streaming giant, 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' explores the dramatic and exhilarating world of Uorfi as she juggles fame, family, and her relentless pursuit of success.

Sharing her thoughts on the show and her journey, Uorfi said, "I've always dreamed big, even when people said I couldn't make it. Becoming famous? Shaking up the glamour world? That's been my game plan from day one. Trust me, it hasn't been easy. I've had more downs than ups, moments that would've crushed anyone else. But I bounced back every single time, stronger and more determined," said Uorfi Javed. "People have only seen one side of my story, but my life off social media is even crazier; it's pure drama! I've done reality TV before, but having my own show has been a dream come true, for which I'm grateful to Prime Video. Follow Kar Lo Yaar is raw, real, and 100% me - unfiltered and unapologetic. You think you know Uorfi? Well, get ready to see the real deal. It's going to be a wild ride, and I can't wait for you all to join me!"

Produced by Sol Productions the show is directed by Sandeep Kukreja.

Earlier this year Uorfi made her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2'. It was directed by filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film explores the multifaceted realities of the Internet age.

