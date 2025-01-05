Uorfi Javed Visits Cancer Aid Association, Urges Netizens to Support Patients

In a heartfelt initiative, Uorfi Javed visited a Cancer Patients Aid Association and gauged attention to the growing need for donations to support individuals battling cancer. Known for her vibrant personality, bold fashion choices, and much more, Uorfi Javed took quality time out of her busy schedule and met the youth at the association, offering hope and encouragement to the young faces.

Uorfi took to her social media handle to share glimpses of her warm visit. The series of pictures showcases her meeting and sharing smiles with the kids, clicking pictures with them and their loved ones. Along with the pictures, she also penned a note, urging netizens to donate to cancer patients, stressing that even the smallest donations can play a vital part in the cause.

Her caption read, "Thank you @cpaaindia for all that you do for these kids! Kudos to children’s parents, the strength and efforts it takes to care for a cancer patient 🌹 Requesting people to please donate to @cpaaindia . If you’re seeing this post. No amount is big or small. Kindness goes a long way ! 🍀" By leveraging her platform, Uorfi Javed's kind gesture aims to inspire the effort to battle cancer, highlighting that her visit to the association is a catalyst for change.