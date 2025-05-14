Uorfi Javed Was Invited to Cannes 2025 But Missed It Due to Visa Rejection, Shares Emotional Note On Instagram

It's a big achievement for any celebrity to attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Social media star and bold actress influencer Uorfi Javed recently revealed that she was going to be a part of the Cannes event, which began on May 13. However she couldn't make it to the red carpet because her Visa got rejected. Javed was upset about her visa being denied. This also disappointed her team, who had been planning some unique outfits. She shared her frustration on Instagram, saying that she and her team were discouraged because her business plans kept getting rejected.

Uorfi shared her feelings on Instagram, “I haven’t been uploading anything or been seen anywhere cause I was going through a phase. My business didn’t work, I tried a bunch of other different things only to face rejections. Got an opportunity to go to Cannes through Inde Wild. But as fate would have it, my visa got rejected. Was working on a few crazy outfit ideas, my team and I were very disheartened. I’m sure a lot of you guys must be going through rejections yourself and I would love to know your stories,” she further added.

“After rejections, feeling dejected and crying over it is normal, in fact healthy. Even though I do cry, what happens after? Every rejection is an opportunity if you look carefully. After so many rejections in life. I ain’t stopping and so shouldn’t you," says Uorfi.

Uorfi wrote in the caption, "Rejections don’t define you . It’s what you make out of that situation . Guys let’s all share our rejection stories and inspire others . Upload a story used #rejected and tag me. Let’s talk about it !"