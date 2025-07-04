Uorfi Javed Wins The Traitors! Reflects on Her Tough Journey: 'It Wasn't Easy'

The ever-intriguing reality show 'The Traitors' has come to an end, and the audience couldn't have imagined a much better finale! Uorfi Javed got crowned as the winner of a show packed with suspense, betrayals, and twists. Upon rightfully winning the game, Uorfi took to her social media handle and recalled her challenging journey from Bigg Boss to The Traitors. She dropped a transition video from the time when host Karan Johar eliminated her from Bigg Boss, and recently announced her as the winner of The Traitors.

Sharing the video, Uorfi wrote, "From losing big boss (being the first one to be eliminated) to winning the traitors.🏆 The journey wasn’t easy, how many times I’ve cried, I’ve had so many breakdowns, wanted to give up, wanted to leave everything and run away. Being called names, getting death, rape threats, the online hate, the offline hate but I never stopped. Maybe the universe knew I needed this."

She continued, "When I lost Big boss I thought I lost my last chance at success or at having a good life, had taken udhaar from friends to get clothes to wear on big boss. At that time I didn’t even know if I would ever be able to repay that udhaar. People have always doubted me, even right now but this still won’t stop me. The hate never has, never will stop me. I took out 3 traitors, that can’t be luck. Till the last moment I didn’t give up. Strategised."

Among all the participants, Uorfi Javed won hearts for her no-nonsense attitude and the ability to not tolerate any disrespect. Her unapologetic way of playing the game on her own terms made her a standout among all other contestants, and a deserving winner too.