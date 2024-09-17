Uorfi Javed’s noble path to peace, a step-by-step guide

Mumbai, Sep 17 Internet personality and reality star Uorfi Javed, who is garnering a positive response to her streaming reality show ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’, has said that social media, by design, is a place full of noise, and it’s not for people who are looking for peace.

Uorfi told IANS that social media is a place for people to voice their opinion and express themselves, and these expressions are seldom doled out in a “calm” manner.

The social media star told IANS, “Aap chaahte ho ki baarish bhi ho par aapko bheegna nahi hai, aisa toh ho nahi sakta na? (You want the rain but you don’t want to get drenched, it doesn’t work like that, does it?)”.

Uorfi has carved a niche for herself owing to her social media presence and her unconventional fashion sense. She knows how social media and the clockwork of algorithms functions.

“Social media is a place used by people from different walks of life, it’s a common ground for people from across the world where they express themselves. It’s a crowded medium, and where there's a crowd, there will be noise, that’s how it works in any system. So, if you’re someone who looks for peace or a meditative state of mind on social media, you’re highly mistaken, and harming yourself. There are other places to find calmness but certainly not social media”, she added.

Meanwhile, her OTT show ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ documents her daily life and her interactions with her family. There have been comparisons of her show with the American reality television series, ‘The Kardashians’.

When asked about her plans to feature in films, Uorfi told IANS that reality shows is the space she likes to be in, and would want her career to progress in the same direction.

‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ stream on Prime Video.

