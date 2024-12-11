UP BJP President Chaudhary watches 'The Sabarmati Report' with party workers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 : Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday watched the film The Sabarmati Report with his party workers in Lucknow. The film is based on the 2002 Gujarat Godhra incident, a tragic event that remains a topic of intense discussion in India's recent history.

After watching the film, Chaudhary shared his thoughts on X.

He wrote: "Today in Lucknow, I watched the film The Sabarmati Report based on the 2002 Gujarat Godhra incident with party officials and workers. This film brings the truth of a horrific event in our history to the people of the country. It was a dark deed carried out by a selfish group driven by political greed. Everyone should watch this film. It is an emotional tribute to all the innocent lives lost in that incident."

आज लखनऊ में पार्टी पदाधिकारियों एवं कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ वर्ष 2002 में घटित गुजरात के गोधरा कांड पर आधारित "द साबरमती रिपोर्ट" फ़िल्म देखी। यह फ़िल्म हमारे इतिहास की एक वीभत्स घटना की सच्चाई को देश की जनता के सामने लाती है। यह घटना एक निहित स्वार्थी समूह द्वारा राजनीतिक लालसा की… pic.twitter.com/TFH4ylbB0u — Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (@Bhupendraupbjp) December 11, 2024

Earlier this month, producer Ektaa Kapoor and the team behind The Sabarmati Report attended a special screening of the film with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

PM Modi praised the filmmakers for their efforts, stating, "Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of The Sabarmati Report. I commend the makers of the film for their effort," in a post on X.

The Prime Minister not only watched the film but also interacted with the team.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and several other ministers also attended the screening.

The film's lead actor, Vikrant Massey, described attending the screening as the "highest point" of his career.

After the screening, Vikrant shared his experience with the media, saying: "I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra also attended the screening.

