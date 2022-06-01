UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set to watch 'Samrat Prithviraj'

New Delhi, June 1 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to watch the retelling of the life of legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan - 'Samrat Prithviraj' - at a special screening that is being organised in Lucknow.

Actor Akshay Kumar and the film's leading lady Manushi Chillar along with director Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be present for this screening.

Akshay said: "It is an honour for us that the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath ji is watching our film based on the life and daredevilry of the last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata".

"Our film salutes the courage and valour of the mighty king and we hope that the people of our nation are inspired by his values of protecting his motherland at any cost."

Dwivedi added: "Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and his life is a living example of how every Indian must live for his family, his country and his freedom. The values of the mighty Samrat are still relevant and will continue to be relevant as we battle historical and cultural manipulation in an age of information. It is our great honour that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji is watching our film tomorrow and blessing our attempt in bringing to life the story of Bharatmata's brave son."

'Samrat Prithviraj' is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

