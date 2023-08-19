UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to attend 'Jailer' screening with Rajinikanth today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 19 : UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will attend the special screening of 'Jailer' with superstar Rajinikanth in Lucknow today.

The film's screening will be held at 1:30 pm. 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth reached Lucknow for the screening on Friday night.

Speaking to ANI, Rajinikanth expressed his happiness about the film, which is performing exceptionally well at the box office.

“... It’s God’s blessing that the movie is becoming a hit,” he told ANI.

'Jailer', which was released in theatres on August 10, has taken box office by storm. The film's eight-day total collection stood at Rs 235.65 crore (till August 17) in India.

The film graced the screens in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

'Jailer' has Rajinikanth essaying a man out to avenge the death of his cop son. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.

Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan also feature in the action-packed drama, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

