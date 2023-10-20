UP Governor Anandiben Patel launches trailer of Ashutosh Rana starrer 'Lakeerien'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 : Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, launched the trailer of Ashutosh Rana and Bidita Bag-starrer 'Lakeerien' at Raj Bhawan, Lucknow.

'Lakeerien,' a compelling socio-drama addressing the crucial and underreported issue of marital rape, is poised to captivate audiences and ignite important conversations. It is a powerful narrative that delves into the complexities of consent and domestic violence within the confines of marriage.

On the occasion of the trailer launch on Thursday, director Durgesh Pathak stated, "The film has the power to not just entertain but also enlighten. Lakeerien is a testament to the transformative potential of cinema. Through storytelling, we strive to challenge norms, spark conversations, and bring about positive change in society."

The movie depicts Kavya's (Tia Bajpai) struggle as she seeks justice against her husband, Vivek Damodar Agnihotri (Gaurav Chopra), for the horrible act of marital rape.

Kavya's battle for justice becomes the film's major theme, shedding emphasis on the legal and societal hurdles that victims of marital rape endure.

With a tale set in popular Uttar Pradesh locales, 'Lakeerein' displays the scars of marital rape not only on her life but also on the lives of her maid Naseema and her friend Anita, both of whom have experienced similar crimes in their marriages.

In the courtroom, Bidita Bag's character, Advocate Geeta Bishwas, faces off against Ashutosh Rana's character, Advocate Dudhari Singh. Geeta's fight against injustice calls into question society's moral ideals and its proclivity to recognise marital rape.

Apart from Ashutosh and Bidita, it stars Tia Bajpai, Gaurav Chopra and Aman Verma, Rajesh Jais, Saharsh Shukla, Mukesh Bhatt, Anil Rastogi, Ali Mohammad in pivotal roles.

Produced by Naval K Tandon, Kavita Pathak, and Dinesh Kumar, co-produced by Swarnika Pandey, Varun Mishra, Soni Mishra, Pawan Gaur, and Naren Gedia and directed by Durgesh Pathak, is distributed by Reliance Entertainment.

'Lakeerien', a Powerful Tale of Justice and Marital Rape is set to release on November 3, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor