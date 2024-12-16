UP Police Expose Plot to Abduct Shakti Kapoor Using Fake Event Invitation

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested four members of a gang involved in the kidnapping of actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan from Delhi airport. The gang held him hostage in Bijnor district and demanded a ransom. Police also revealed that the miscreants had planned to abduct veteran actor Shakti Kapoor under the pretense of inviting him to an event but later abandoned the scheme. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sarthak Chaudhary, Sabiuddin, Azim, and Shashank. Authorities recovered ₹1.04 lakh from their possession. Investigations uncovered that the gang targeted film stars by offering advance payments and airline tickets, posing as event organizers.

According to police, Shakti Kapoor was offered ₹5 lakh for attending an event, but the deal fell through due to a disagreement over the advance payment. Officials are now probing whether the gang has kidnapped other film stars and are working to apprehend additional suspects. The case came to light on December 9, when actor Mushtaq Khan's event manager, Shivam Yadav, filed a complaint. Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha shared details of the investigation with the media.

The incident dates back to October 15, when a man identified as Lavi alias Rahul Saini sent an advance of ₹25,000 and an air ticket to invite Mushtaq Khan to an event in Meerut. On November 20, Khan arrived at Delhi airport, where a cab driver received him and drove him toward Meerut. During the journey, they stopped at a well-known 'shikanji' shop between Meerut and Delhi. There, Khan was forced into another vehicle with additional accomplices. He was threatened and informed of his abduction before being taken to Lavi’s residence, where he was held captive.

While in captivity, the kidnappers obtained Mushtaq Khan's bank account details and passwords. On the night of November 20, the abductors consumed alcohol and fell asleep. Taking advantage of the situation, Khan escaped the next morning and reached a mosque in Mohalla Chahshiri, where locals assisted him in contacting his family and ensuring his safe return home. The investigation continues as police intensify efforts to locate other gang members and identify additional victims targeted by the criminal network.

