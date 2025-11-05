Upasana Kamineni Konidela Advocates for Women’s Financial Independence, Calls it her “Life Purpose”

Upasana Kamineni Konidela has often pushed women towards financial independence to achieve a better quality of life. In the latest video posted on her social media handle, the entrepreneur shared how women instinctively know how to carry business as it begins from home, whether through managing costs or logistics. “If you put a bit of education and process into that, they become much more powerful and much more efficient,” she says.

“I come from a family of dynamic women, each one doing so much, each one achieving. Thatha never thought that his girls could do any less than the boys. He pushed them as hard or maybe even more. Women instinctively know business because they know how to manage costs at home. They know how to manage the operations, they know how to manage the logistics, because they have to make sure that children reach school on time, the food reaches them on time - so it comes instinctively to them,” she begins.

“Now, if you put a bit of education and process into that, they become much more powerful and more efficient. Now take those exact same skills and put it in a business. And imagine if they can generate revenue through that for their families. It’s better quality of life, it’s healthier families, it’s wealthier families. So bringing more women into the workforce, giving them that source of freedom through financial security is my life purpose. To all you women out there, what are you planning to do to become financially independent?” she adds.

She accompanied the video with a caption that read, “57 days till the year ends. Another day passes by! If your plan to become financially independent isn’t ready yet - it’s not too late. Believe in yourself...just like the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.”

Upasana, who recently announced her second pregnancy, has constantly advocated for women’s financial independence, highlighting her belief that empowerment begins with economic freedom. By using her platform to inspire women to enter the workforce and take charge of their finances and future, the second-time-mom-to-be paves the way for an equitable society. As she makes it her life purpose, Upasana seeks to transform empowerment from a conversation into a movement!