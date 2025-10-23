Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan to Welcome Twins Soon: Couple Announce Second Pregnancy In Heartfelt Post

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan have embarked on exciting new chapters of their lives this Diwali! The couple is all set to welcome twins soon, and they announced this joyous news by unveiling a warm and heartfelt video, showcasing Upasana’s baby shower ceremony. A moment of celebration that's filled with love, family, and warmth. The baby shower ceremony took place in an intimate setting surrounded by close family and friends - a reflection of the couple's preference for thoughtful celebrations. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Varun Tej are some of the celebrated faces who graced the occassion.

“This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings,” says an elated Upasana. The newly shared moments of the baby shower shed light not only on the excitement of parenthood but also on the closeness of family ties that define the Konidela household. Given that Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela always prefer meaning over grandeur, the event’s decor highlighted the same - traditional aesthetics with a subtle modern touch.

Upasana and Ram’s daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, was born on 20th June, 2023, marking a new chapter in the lives of the beloved couple. Since her birth, the couple has often talked about parenthood, about how it has deepened their bond and has added new meaning to their lives. With twins on their way, the couple is elated to welcome two new members to their family. Their first child has already captured hearts, and fans eagerly anticipate seeing their family grow.