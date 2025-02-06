Upasana Kamineni Konidela announces establishment of model anganwadi centre at Pithapuram

Chennai, Feb 6 Apollo Hospitals Vice Chairperson and the wife of well known star Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, has announced the establishment of a model anganwadi centre at Pithampuram.

The announcement came on the occassion of Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr. Prathap C Reddy's 93rd birthday.

This new initiative is aimed at empowering women and ensuring children's health, by improving sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition. It focuses on providing maternal and child healthcare for the critical first 1000 days, and personalised nutritional interventions to ensure zero malnutrition and bring down maternal and infant mortality to zero.

Beyond healthcare, the initiative also focuses on customised curriculums for both mothers and children, empowering families with knowledge on health, hygiene, and early childhood education.

It also includes the provision of clearly defined jobs for Anganwadi workers and staff, and the deployment of digital health records for tracking the health outcomes of women and children.

It aims at sustainability, holding regular workshops to engage fathers, families, and local communities in supporting women and children.

Located in actor and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s constituency, this initiative ensures high visibility, with the potential for nationwide implementation through the Prime Minister, once proven successful.

On the 93rd birthday of Chairman Dr. Prathap C Reddy, a phased initiative will be undertaken to beautify and enhance 109 Anganwadi Centres in Pithapuram district.

Through this thoughtful initiative, Upasana Kamineni Konidela looks forward to redefining anganwadi centres by addressing healthcare, nutrition, education, empowerment, and sustainability, and creating a health ecosystem that sets a benchmark for women and child development progress nationwide.

Previously, in a monumental healthcare initiative, Upasana Kamineni Konidela's Apollo Foundation ensured the well-being of pilgrims by inaugurating a free Apollo Emergency Care Center at the iconic Ram Mandir. Now, by establishing the Model Anganwadi Centre at Pithampuram, Apollo Hospitals extends support in bringing significant development in healthcare systems.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor