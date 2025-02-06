Upasana Kamineni Konidela Announces the Launch of a Model Anganwadi Centre in Pithapuram For Women and Child Health

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals and wife of renowned actor Ram Charan, has announced the creation of a model Anganwadi center in Pithampuram. This announcement was made on the occasion of Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr. Prathap C Reddy's 93rd birthday. The new initiative aims to empower women and improve children's health by focusing on sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition. It prioritizes maternal and child healthcare during the critical first 1000 days, with personalized nutritional interventions to eliminate malnutrition and reduce maternal and infant mortality to zero.

The initiative goes beyond healthcare, offering customized curricula for both mothers and children to equip families with knowledge on health, hygiene, and early childhood education. It also includes clearly defined roles for Anganwadi workers and staff, along with the use of digital health records to track the health outcomes of women and children. Sustainability is a key focus, with regular workshops to engage fathers, families, and local communities in supporting the welfare of women and children.

Situated in the constituency of actor and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, this project is poised for high visibility, with the potential for nationwide expansion through the Prime Minister once proven successful. As part of the initiative, a phased plan will be launched to beautify and upgrade 109 Anganwadi Centers in Pithampuram district, all in celebration of Dr. Prathap C Reddy's 93rd birthday.

With this initiative, Upasana Kamineni Konidela aims to redefine Anganwadi centers by addressing key issues in healthcare, nutrition, education, empowerment, and sustainability, establishing a health ecosystem that could serve as a model for national progress in women and child development. In addition to this, Upasana's Apollo Foundation previously launched a free Apollo Emergency Care Center at the iconic Ram Mandir to ensure the well-being of pilgrims. Through the establishment of the Model Anganwadi Center in Pithampuram, Apollo Hospitals continues its commitment to improving healthcare systems and supporting community development.



