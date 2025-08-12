Upasana Kamineni Konidela Reveals Ram Charan's Unique Food Habits: From Gujarati Snacks to His Love for Rasam-Rice

Life in a superstar family may seem like a dream, but Upasana Kamineni Konidela knows it comes with its own set of challenges. She is married to Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan. Recently, she opened up about her journey as the wife of RRR star. Recently, Upasana Kamineni Konidela opened up about a few interesting facts about Ram Charan, showcasing an entirely different side of the RRR actor. From his role as a family planner to his late-night snacking habits, here’s everything she spilled about the star that will surprise you.

Ram Charan is not only known for his rugged and tough on-screen persona but also for his role as the one who plans family holidays. According to Upasana, the actor is the one in charge of organizing family vacations. Whether it’s a destination holiday or a quiet retreat, Ram Charan is the one who takes the reins, making sure every detail is taken care of for the family to enjoy.

Despite his strong image in movies, Ram Charan is surprisingly emotional when it comes to films. Upasana revealed that the RRR actor is most likely to cry while watching a movie. This soft-hearted side of him contrasts with the intense and action-packed characters he portrays on-screen, showing that he is not immune to the power of a good film or an emotional moment.

When it comes to his beloved pet, Ram Charan is also a softie. Upasana shared that the actor often sneaks food under the table for their dog, Rhyme. This little act of kindness shows the tender, caring side of Ram Charan that only a few get to witness. It’s clear that his love for animals, especially his dog, is as deep as his affection for his family.

Ram Charan is also known for his midnight snacking habit. After a long day, the actor enjoys indulging in a late-night snack. Whether it’s a quick bite or a satisfying treat, Ram Charan doesn't shy away from enjoying a snack when the clock strikes late, revealing that even stars enjoy some comfort food to wind down.

One surprising fact about Ram Charan’s food preferences is his love for Gujarati snacks. Upasana revealed that the actor is a huge fan of the flavorful snacks from Gujarat. Whether it’s dhokla, khandvi, or farsan, Ram Charan enjoys these delectable treats, showing that his taste in food is as varied as his on-screen roles.

Even when traveling, Ram Charan carries his favorite comfort food with him. According to Upasana, the actor never goes anywhere without his beloved authentic rasam rice, which he enjoys with an omelette. This combination of simple yet hearty food seems to be his go-to wherever he is, making it clear that he loves to enjoy the comforting flavors of home, no matter where his busy schedule takes him. Lastly, despite his many accomplishments and disciplined lifestyle, Ram Charan has a quirky side: he often forgets important dates, such as birthdays and anniversaries. Upasana shared that the actor tends to miss these key milestones, showing that even a superstar can occasionally be forgetful when it comes to dates and celebrations.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his next big release, 'Peddi', directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The movie is a sports drama in which the 'RRR' star will be seen in a rugged and muscular look. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and also includes Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.