Upasana Kamineni Konidela Talks About the Significance of Observing Sai Baba Vrat, Shares How It Helped Her Become a Better Person

Upasana Kamineni Konidela has always been a keen believer in spirituality and faith. In a recent video, Upasana shed light on her devotion to the divine figure Sai Baba and spoke about the significance of observing a Vrat (fast). Going through shlokas and mantras from a booklet by Athamma's Kitchen, she also recalled a personal incident and shared how her faith led her to adopt this spiritual practice.

Upasana said, “I think everyone needs to find what they resonate with. For my husband, it’s Ayyappa Swami; for me, it’s Sai Baba. Since childhood, I’ve seen my grandparents and parents have utmost faith in God. Faith provided a very powerful grounding for me. I was going through a very tough time at one point in my life and was a bit shaken up. So, they said, ‘Why don’t you try the Sai Baba Vrat?’”

She added, “Things started changing when I began reading the story. I became more positive. People around me also started becoming more positive. These small changes helped me realize that I was becoming a better person. That’s why this Vrat means so much to me. If you’re at a roadblock, if things aren’t going your way, try some form of Vrat. I believe that faith heals more than anything in this world.”

Along with sharing her personal experiences, Upasana Kamineni Konidela also encouraged netizens to embrace spirituality and consider observing fasts. Her reflections on the power of faith and fasting underscore its transformative potential, inspiring many to engage in the practice with sincerity and devotion.

