Upasana Kamineni Konidela Urges Women to Be Financially Independent: “Then You Can Choose When to Marry and When to Have Kids”

Upasana Kamineni Konidela has always spoken the loudest about women’s financial independence, pushing them towards self-dependency and living life on their own terms. At a recently held event, the entrepreneur shed light on the “security” that financial independence brings, and even suggested a path that can work best to attain life goals.

“The biggest insurance for women is to save their eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married, when you want to have kids - on your own terms when you are financially independent. Today, I stand on my own feet, I earn a living for myself, and I’m proudly financially independent. This security made me strong and confident to make bold decisions in my life,” shares Upasana.

She adds, “Two things that work the best for you - Before you reach your 30s, have your goals ready, have your career path set, and know how much you’re going to earn at every different point in your life. Earn wealth-wise, health-wise and relationship-wise. If you’re clear about your vision, goal and role in life, you become unstoppable.”

Earlier, Upasana had even stated that, “Bringing more women into the workforce, giving them that source of freedom through financial security is my life purpose.” The entrepreneur, who recently announced her second pregnancy, has always voiced her opinion for the betterment of women, emphasising her belief that true empowerment comes from financial independence.