Upasana Konidela Launches 'Shark Tank' Platform for Women Entrepreneurs

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, known for her work as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for social welfare, is once again leading the way in improving lives. Her latest venture is set to make a significant impact in the wellness industry. At a recent event held at the Indian School of Business, Konidela introduced an innovative new platform tailored specifically for women entrepreneurs. This platform, akin to a "Shark Tank" but exclusively for women in the wellness sector, aims to support and elevate female-led initiatives.

Speaking at the Indian School of Business alongside Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, Upasana emphasized her commitment to breaking down barriers and providing the mentorship, resources, and opportunities that women need to succeed in the wellness industry. She is challenging women to lead boldly, disrupt the status quo, and become trailblazers in the business world. Upasana's mission is clear: to build an inclusive space where women can innovate, lead, and drive social impact. She says, "I’m calling on all women entrepreneurs in the wellness industry—let’s join forces. Together, we can create a powerful sisterhood where collaboration beats competition. Our collective strength will redefine the wellness landscape and pave the way for the next generation of leaders. Together, we rise."

