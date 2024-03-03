Upendra Limaye performs headstand in new 'Madgaon Express' video

Mumbai, March 3 Actor Upendra Limaye, who predominantly works in Marathi cinema and received a lot of appreciation for his role in ‘Animal’, will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'.

On Sunday, the makers of the film shared a new video featuring the actor.

In the video, Upendra can be seen performing a headstand and introducing his character.

The video starts off with a close up shot of the actor as he requests the viewers to rotate their ‘mundi’ (head), while the Marathi song ‘Dolbywalya’ plays in the background.

As the camera zooms out, the actor tells the viewers that ‘Madgaon Express’ will soon debut in theatres before he goes on to introduce his character, and said: “Apni nayi picture aa rahi hai theatre mein, jaake dekhne ka. Nahi toh Mendoza game baja daalega, samjha kya?”

The actor then asks the BGM to be changed from ‘Dolbywalya’ to a new one.

In the film, Upendra essays the character of a gangster named Mendoza Bhai.

The film marks Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut. The trailer of the film is set to be unveiled on March 5.

Earlier, Upendra received a lot of praise for his role of Freddy in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, ‘Madgaon Express’ is set to arrive in cinemas on March 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor