UP's International Film City promises 50,000 jobs, set to begin construction

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 : Uttar Pradesh gears up to launch its ambitious International Film City project, envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, promising to transform the state's entertainment landscape and create significant employment opportunities.

Scheduled to commence construction within the next 4 to 6 months, the Film City aims to be operational within three years, catering to film-related activities and nurturing local talent.

The project, located within the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region near Jewar Airport, aims to rival established film hubs like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

It seeks to alleviate the challenges faced by aspiring filmmakers and industry professionals who currently must relocate for opportunities.

Arun Vir Singh, CEO of YEIDA, emphasised the project's scope and impact, stating, "The International Film City will be a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh. It will provide employment to 50,000 people directly and benefit 5 to 7 lakh individuals indirectly, spanning across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana."

Singh highlighted the comprehensive facilities planned within the Film City, including replicas of scenic locales like Himachal Pradesh, Kullu Manali, and Kashmir, alongside infrastructure such as roads, airports, and helipads.

The complex will feature diverse shooting environments, including temples, mosques, and churches, enhancing its appeal to filmmakers looking for varied settings.

Comparing it favourably to Mumbai's Film City, Singh pointed out the advantages of the YEIDA region's modern infrastructure, including connectivity via Rapid Rail, Metro, Indian Railways, and Transit Rail.

Accommodation options like hotels and villas will be integrated into the complex, addressing logistical challenges often faced by film crews.

Economically, the Film City is projected to boost Uttar Pradesh's GDP by 1.5 to 2 per cent once operational, showcasing its potential to become a key economic driver.

The project aligns with CM Yogi Adityanath's vision to promote Uttar Pradesh as a secure and thriving destination for investments and cultural activities.

Singh also emphasised the enhanced security measures in place, ensuring a safe environment conducive to round-the-clock operations within the YEIDA area.

Advanced technology-driven surveillance and proactive law enforcement initiatives contribute to maintaining a secure atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

Moreover, the International Film City aims to attract global filmmakers by offering state-of-the-art facilities at competitive costs, positioning itself as a cost-effective alternative to foreign shooting locations.

This strategic initiative aims to bolster India's standing in the global film industry while promoting local talent and cultural diversity.

As construction gears up and preparations intensify, stakeholders eagerly anticipate the unveiling of Uttar Pradesh's International Film City, poised to redefine the state's entertainment landscape and contribute significantly to its economic growth.

