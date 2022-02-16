Upset Kajol screams at cameraman as she visits Bappi Lahiri’s house to pay last respects

Kajol and her mother Tanuja paid their last respects to legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The singer-composer passed away on Tuesday night. A video of Kajol and Tanuja as they reached Lahiri’s home is going viral on the social media platforms.Kajol, before entering Bappi Lahiri’s house, was seen visibly irritated by the media present there. As Kajol was carefully walking Tanuja towards Bappi Lahiri’s house, paparazzi was seen crowding the two.

An upset Kajol screamed at the media to back away. In the comment section of the video, fans and followers of the actor commented on how media was not maintaining social distancing and following any Covid-19 safety norms. Bappi Lahiri, Bollywood’s disco legend, died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. He was 69. The legendary music composer-singer was admitted to Juhu’s CritiCare Hospital. Several celebrities including Kajol, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, Rakesh Roshan, and Poonam Dhillon arrived at the late composer’s residence to pay their las respects. Mumbai Police’s official Twitter account shared a heartfelt artwork on Bappi Lahiri. They tweeted, “Bappi Da, Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahin Hoga #KingOfHearts #MusicOfGold.”

