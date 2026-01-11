Upside down fight sequence added to Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab', say makers

Hyderabad, Jan 11 The makers of director Maruthi's horror comedy 'The Raja Saab', featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, on Sunday announced that the eagerly awaited 'Upside down' fight sequence had now been included in the version of the film that was being screened in all theatres.

It may be recalled that the makers had disclosed last year that they had erected two giant sets to shoot the film. While one was of the royal mansion in which most of the story takes place, the other set was that of the royal mansion in an inverted format to shoot certain significant scenes in which the characters appear upside down.

In fact, in the trailer that the makers released, there is a scene in which Prabhas appears as a demon. "What's your problem? Am I an ant to sting you when you reach into the anthill? I'm the demon," he says even as he stylishly smokes a cigar, seated upside down on a throne that appears to be hanging from the ceiling.

Similarly, an upside down fight sequence, which was eagerly awaited, was not originally included in the version first released. Now, the makers have confirmed that this fight sequence had been added to the film.

Taking to its X timeline to announce the development, People Media Factory, the production house that has produced the film, wrote, "The Upside Down Fight Sequence from #TheRajaSaab is now playing in all theatres. Book your tickets now for an adrenaline packed big screen experience. #BlockbusterTheRajaSaab #Prabhas @directormaruthi @musicthaman @peoplemediafcy @rajasaabmovie."

'The Raja Saab', which hit screens on January 9, has triggered huge excitement as Prabhas is stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of 'The Raja Saab'.

