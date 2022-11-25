Urfi Javed banned from travelling to Dubai?

Urfi Javed never fails to grab attention with her carefully crafted social media posts and fashion sense. Recently, Urfi Javed took to Instagram and shared the news and fears of being banned from traveling to UAE after its recent entry rule change. The actress revealed that she has a single name on her passport, that is, Uorfi (with the changed spelling). The actress does not have her surname 'Javed' on her passport.

For the unversed, UAE changed its entry rule where it was said that now people with a single name will not be allowed into the country. As per the statement released by the official, it reads, "Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in a surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration, and the passenger will be considered as INAD."They further added, "Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa, and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be INAD by immigration." Moreover, this particular rule only applies to people holding visiting visas, visas on arrival, and temporary visas.