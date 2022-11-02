Urfi Javed duped by her own staff worth lakhs, actress refuses to file police complaint

Urfi Javed who is known for her fashion choices has once again hit the headlines as she was cheated by her own staff member. She revealed that one of her staff members duped her of several lakhs of money. She said, “It was my fault, I trusted her way too much with my accounts and all. She duped me of a lot of money” However, Uorfi said that she doesn’t intend to file any police complaint against the ex-staff member, as “she was once dear” to her.

On the work front, Urfi Jaaved was recently seen in the music video of the song 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori', released earlier this month.Ever since has been viewed by more than eight million people. The 25-year-old was first seen in the 2016 TV show 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', then in 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

