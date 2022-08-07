Urfi Javed hospitalized in Mumbai
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 7, 2022 04:15 PM2022-08-07T16:15:25+5:302022-08-07T16:15:43+5:30
Bigg Boss OTT' famed and internet sensation Uorfi Javed is not keeping well and even had to be admitted to a hospital. Sources close to the actress have informed us that she has been vomiting for the last two-three days. A source has also told us Urfi had a high fever, around 103-104 degrees, after which she got admitted to a hospital. She will now be undergoing a few tests to figure out exactly what has happened to her.