Urfi Javed lashes out at those commenting on her clothes, says 'apni maa behen

Urfi Javed who is known for her unique fashion style recently lost her cool on the paps. Apparently, a pap commented on her dressing sense which made Urfi terribly upset.At a recent event, Urfi stood at the red carpet and questioned the paps directly about it. She began by asking, "Do I not respect you guys. I give you enough respect, right? Have I ever disrespected anyone?"

The actress continued, "Last time jab mein Jhalak pe aayi thi, koi ek banda tum mein se comment kar raha hai ki aaj dhang ke kapde pehen ke aayi hai." She played the recording and asked, "Yeh kiski awaaz hai? Kis ki awaaz hai yeh, I am asking?" A disappointed and angry Urfi added, "I am not coming for this, please...tumhe agar kapdo pe comment karna hai na apni girlfriend aur apni ma behen ke ghar pe jake karo. Mere kapdo pe koi comment nahi karega aaj ke baad (If you want to comment on clothes, then go to your girlfriend or mother, sister's house and do it. Don't comment on my clothes from now on). I give you guys so much respect and if this is what I am getting back, please! Mein yahi bolne aayi thi."Urfi walked off from the red carpet but was called later by paps.