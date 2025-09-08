Urmila Matondkar: ‘Rangeela’ was never just a film, it still is a feeling

Mumbai, Sep 8 As “Rangeela” completed three decades in Hindi cinema on Monday, actress Urmila Matondkar took a trip down memory lane and said that the 1995 romantic-comedy was never just a film as it is still a “feeling.”

Urmila took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing on the iconic track “Rangeela Re” sung by Asha Bhosle and Aditya Narayan.

Urmila captioned the post: “Rangeela…It was never just a film..it was, and still is, a feeling...Woven with intense joy, hope, dreams, ambition, beauty, zest, affection, admiration, love and desire, struggle and triumph, sacrifice, and above all, a grand celebration of life!”

The actress said that every scene brings back an “instant, childlike smile, carrying us into a world of innocence and wonder.”

“Each song is not merely music, but a celebration of the Navrasa—the nine emotions of Indian literature and poetry: shringaar (love), hasya (laughter), karun (sorrow), Rodra (anger), veer (courage),bhayanak (fear),bibhitsa disgust), adbhut (wonder), and shaant (peace).”

She added: “An innocent girl walks onto the silver screen and, with her charm and purity, captures hearts—taking the audience on a timeless journey of beauty, poetry, life, and love.”

Urmila said that thirty years ago today, Rangeela became “each one of yours.”

“And I am sure, even today, it has the power to transport you back to that very first moment—when you laughed, cheered, and fell in love with its magic. Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives, for embracing me with so much love, and for putting me in a place that only a few can even dare to dream of.. yet fewer are ever blessed to.

“Your appreciation, your accolades!! Your love have been the greatest blessings of my journey..thank you. Cheers to love, life n laughter!!! Ho Jaa Rangeela Re.”

Rangeela is directed by Ram Gopal Varma. It stars Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff. The film was A. R. Rahman's first Hindi film with an original score.

The film revolved around Mili's ambition of becoming a famous actor but was met with several hurdles when Raj Kamal, a noted actor, and Munna, her childhood friend, both fell in love with her.

