Urmila Matondkar welcomes Lord Ganesha with a beautiful dance performance

Mumbai Aug 27 The city is bustling with the homecoming of Lord Ganesha as today marks the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Actress Urmila Matondkar is leaving no stone unturned in expressing her admiration for Bappa. On account of Ganesh Chaturthi today, Urmila took to social media in sharing a beautiful dance video of herself dancing to the Marathi iconic song for Ganpati.

Dresses in a turmeric-yellow coloured Anarkali splashed with hues of orange, Urmila gracefully danced to the song “Ganaraj Rangi Naachto” sung by the.musuc nightingale of India, Late Lata Mangeshkar. Urmila has always been a fantastic dancer and her dance numbers from her 90s movies are a proof of the same.

The actress, all of 51-years old now, always keep friends excited and thrilled by giving them a sneak peek into her professional and personal life through her social media account. The actress, although has stepped away from the silver screen, but she continues to stay in news and create buzz through her glamorous photoshoot or dance videos on her social media account.

Recently, Urmila shared photo on her social media account wherein she almost looked unrecognisable due to her immense weight loss and made fans wonder if she had undergone any surgery to lose weight.

Urmila, through her range of movies, has always proved her acting prowess. From Rangeela Judaai, Satya, Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Khoobsurat, Chamatkar, Mast and many others, the actress has always been applauded for her incredible acting skills. Urmila’s last Hindi film released in 2008, post which the actress, after many years, then switched to judging a dance reality show, DID Super Moms in 2022.

Urmila Matondkar, in 2016, got married to Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Her sudden marriage announcement had made fans surprised and a lot many of them questioned as to why was the marriage kept a secret. To her fans shock last year, Urmila announced separation from her husband after 8 years of marriage.

