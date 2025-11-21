Urmila Matondkar’s winter morning is all about ‘cosy chairs, hot coffee and warm cardigan’

Mumbai, Nov 21 Actress Urmila Matondkar shared a glimpse into her winter mood as she talked about her morning routine, soaking in the sunshine with what she described as “cosy chairs, hot coffee and a warm cardigan.”

Urmila took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from a photoshoot. In the images, the actress is seen sitting on a chair dressed in a teal hued cardigan paired with white denims. She is also seen holding a hot cup of Joe as she posed for the shutterbugs.

She wrote as the caption: “Winter morning be like…Morning sunshine, cosy chairs, hot coffee n warm cardigan. Have a cheerful day my lovelies (sic).”

Urmila’s 1995 blockbuster “Rangeela” is all set to return on the big screen as it completed three decades in the Hindi film industry.

As part of the Ultra Rewind initiative by Ultra Media, the restored release aims to rekindle the magic for longtime fans and introduce its timeless appeal to new generations.

Rangeela, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, revolved around Mili's ambition of becoming a famous actor but was met with several hurdles when Raj Kamal, a noted actor, and Munna, her childhood friend, both fell in love with her. The film also stars Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff.

Urmila made her debut as a child in the 1977 film Karm. She gained recognition with Masoom, following which she appeared in few other films.

In 1987, as a teenager, she acted in the highly acclaimed film Dacait, where she played the role of Sunny Deol’s sister. Her first lead role came with the Malayalam film Chanakyan, and her subsequent lead role in Hindi cinema with Narsimha.

After which she was seen in Hindi films such as Judaai, Satya,Dillagi, Khoobsurat, Jungle, Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Ek Hasina Thi, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Bas Ek Pal and Ajoba.

Urmila’s film in the south include Thacholi Varghese Chekavar, Antham, Gaayam, Indian and Anaganaga Oka Roju.

In addition to acting in films, she has featured as a talent judge for various dance reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and DID Super Moms.

