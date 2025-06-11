Urva Savaliya exhibits Chess skills in an intense on-screen battle

Mumbai, June 11 Actor Urva Savaliya, who essays the titular role in the epic historical drama show ‘Chakravarthi Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’, recently shot for a gripping sequence for the show.

The sequence showcases the character of Prithviraj hosting a high-stakes chess match against Jaichand, and with the sequence, Urva’s lifelong passion for chess played a central role in making the scene come alive.

Urva has been a chess enthusiast since childhood, and seamlessly integrated his personal skills into the performance, giving the face-off a layer of authenticity that fans are sure to notice. Off-screen too, his love for the game hasn’t gone unnoticed. He is often seen engaging in the game between shoots. He even teaches chess to fellow actors turning breaks on set into playful learning sessions.

Talking about the same, Urva shared "Chess has always been more than just a game for me, it teaches patience, strategy, and how to think two steps ahead. Getting the chance to bring that part of me into Prithviraj’s character was incredibly fulfilling. Sharing that with the cast on set has been a joy and a source creating a healthy bond with my co-actors”.

With scenes like these, Chakravarthi Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan continues to blend historical drama with heartfelt realism.

The show, which premiered on June 4, is a historical saga, and follows the life of a young king who took charge of his fate and stood firm to defend his land. His journey is shaped by choices, challenges, and unwavering resolve.

‘Chakravati Samarat Prithviraj Chauhan’ airs Monday to Friday at 7.30PM on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

