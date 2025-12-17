Urvashi Dholakia discovers the magic of dining alone, calls it a truly liberating experience

Mumbai, Dec 17 Television actress Urvashi Dholakia took to social media to share a heartwarming personal moment as she stepped out for a solo visit to a restaurant.

She described the experience as both liberating and magical. Opening up about the outing, the ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ actress revealed how spending time in her own company helped her embrace self-love, independence and inner peace. Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi posted a couple of her candid selfies and penned a note that read, “A box that is finally tick marked Always heard people say that they have gone all by themselves to a restaurant and had a great time.. I never quite understood it until three days ago, when I did it myself! And trust me, it was nothing less than Magic.”

“Not for a moment, it felt awkward. In fact, it felt so liberating the idea is to love yourself, your own company, your own sense of being and that’s exactly how I felt in that moment.”

The ‘Naagin 6’ actress went on to add, “No, this is not a paid promotion. It is something that I simply had to share and express. How beautifully you have made the place.. complete Christmas vibes.. full of life, happines & joy also converting it into an all day cafe and bar concept is the best decision made #urvashidholakia.” (sic)

In the images, Urvashi is seen striking happy poses for the camera, with a lit-up, decorated Christmas tree in the background.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’ actress returned to television with her appearance in the popular show “Pushpa Impossible.” Talking about her comeback, she had said, “Returning to Pushpa Impossible as Devi Singh Shekhawat feels like coming home. Devi has always been a strong, independent woman who stands firmly for what’s right, and this time, she’s back to support Pushpa when she needs her the most.”

Urvashi was most recently seen in “Power Of Paanch,” a project that also features Riva Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Aditya Arora, Anubha Arora, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal and Barkha Bisht.

