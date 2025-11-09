Urvashi Dholakia hits back at trolls questioning her support for stray animals after Supreme Court order

Mumbai, Nov 9 Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia hit back at trolls who questioned her genuine concern for stray animals following the recent Supreme Court order on Indies.

In a strongly worded post, she made it clear that her support for animal welfare is not for social media validation but stems from deep compassion. Urvashi also highlighted her family’s consistent efforts to care for dogs and cats, urging others to adopt and show kindness toward voiceless beings. On Friday, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ across shared a couple of her images with animals and penned a lengthy note.

Urvashi wrote, “I am not going to mince my words or my thoughts for this post. For those questioning my genuinity & authenticity towards the stories that I have been putting up regarding the new Supreme Court order for INDIES (who the world calls STRAYS )!! here it is In Your Face.. the answer to all your negativity !! if you had chosen to genuinely know me or my family ( which you clearly do not) your negativity & petty thoughts would be valid ! My family has always been supportive and loving towards Indies, BE IT DOGS OR CATS, and we are absolutely proud of it! We have always appealed for adoption for Indies and we will continue to do so!”(sic)

“I have never followed the trend of posting things, just for the sake of Instagram nor do I ever intend to !! I speak when I have to, and that’s exactly what I’m doing today.”

“Before questioning my thoughts, why don’t you guys look at yourselves in the mirror and ask yourselves What have you done for these voiceless beings !!!! So rather than wasting your time, go and do some good deed yourselves. Adopt ! Show some humanity. The last video is me being on shoot last year and appealing to show some love. This is for those people who are all talk and no do! I genuinely wish that they were Courts in the animal kingdom too so that when we humans infiltrate in their homes trying to destroy their peace and life, we would be punished as severely,” she added.

The Supreme Court’s recent directive to relocate all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region to shelters has stirred a mixed response from the public. In its directive, the Supreme Court instructed all states and union territories to clear stray dogs from public areas such as schools and hospitals. It further mandated that the animals be sterilized, vaccinated, and moved to designated shelter facilities.

While some have welcomed the move as a step toward ensuring public safety, others have criticized it, stating that it contradicts animal welfare principles.

