Urvashi Dholakia’s ‘weekend’ starts with a ‘hair makeover’

Mumbai, Aug 17 Television star Urvashi Dholakia, who is remembered as the villainous character Komolika from “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, revealed how she has started her “weekend”.

Urvashi took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself sitting in a salon and getting her hair done.

“Week’end’ starts and I begin my hair makeover,” Urvashi wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, Urvashi shared a throwback from her first major break with TV show “Shrikant,” which was released in 1987.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself, when she was a little girl.

“MAJOR THROWBACK to when I was shooting for my first major break in the TV world with the show "SHRIKANT" (1987) .. Found this picture, so thought I must share it with all of you,” she wrote.

The actress added: “This picture was taken at then called ESSEL STUDIO (unsure if it still exists ) located in a place called Trombay.. It used to take me hours to reach there with my mom..oh God what memories.”

“I don't remember being pampered by anyone that much the way, Praveen Ji pampered me. These memories will always and forever be cherished by me GRATITUDE.”

The show “Shrikant” was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyaya's 1917-1933 four volume novel “Srikanta”.

It showcased the story of a man named Shrikant falling in love with a woman named Raj Lakshmi who nurses him when he is affected by the plague. However, he then meets Abhaya, a woman abandoned by her husband, and falls for her too.

Urvashi’s first big break came in the shows “Dekh Bhai Dekh” and "Waqt Ki Raftar". She gained acclaim with her work in shows such as “Ghar Ek Mandir”, “Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii”, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Kahiin To Hoga.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor