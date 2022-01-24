Urvashi Rautela becomes nationwide ambassador for 'Mission Paani Jal Shakti' water campaign

Mumbai, Jan 24 Actress Urvashi Rautela has been named as the nationwide ambassador for the 'Mission Paani Jal Shakti' water conservation campaign.

The actress has fought against the water crisis through her Urvashi Rautela Foundation, the organisation she co-founded with her parents and which has helped hundreds of communities in Uttarakhand, Pauri, Garhwal and Haridwar to gain access to clean and safe water and sanitation.

Urvashi said: "I'm thankful to be receiving all these world class opportunities in my life starting with judging Miss Universe 2021 to becoming a Jury at Dada Saheb Phalke international film festival & finally now.

"With a population of 1.38 billion people, India is the second most populous country in the world. More than 6 per cent of this population lack access to safe water and about 15 per cent of India's population practice open defecation.

"In India and around the world, millions are navigating the Covid pandemic with the added challenge of living without access to safe water. Now more than ever access to safe water is critical to the health of families in India."

The actress said that her wish this year is to mobilise resources and share knowledge to increase access to improved sanitation and safe water as water is the Driving Force of All Nature.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media for giving her this opportunity.

She wrote: "Thank you Prime Minister of India @narendramodi Ji & Minister of Jal Shakti Water Conservation @gssjodhpur Ji for giving me this world class opportunity."

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song 'Versace Baby' alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role.

The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' along with the Hindi remake of 'Thiruttu Payale 2'.

Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with 'The Legend' opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor