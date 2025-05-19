Urvashi Rautela Faces Wardrobe Malfunction on Cannes 2025 Red-carpet, Internet reacts

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela frequently attracts attention. However, her latest Cannes red carpet appearance, a place she's walked many times before, has garnered negative press due to a mishap. Urvashi ratuel's second red carpet of Cannes 2025 film festival turned nightmare as she faced a major wardrobe malfunction. Urvashi was looking sunting in black dress and was getting photograph by the media. As soon as the pictures of her went on social media netizens spotted a hole in her dress due to which she had to face lots of criticism.

Netizen commented that A string of bad luck plagues her; dress caught in a revolving door, a parrot-like fall onto the carpet (with parrot), and now, a torn dress. The first Indian actress to face such misfortunes at Cannes. Another user wrote, "Wearing something like this on Global platform is so unacceptable ." a user stated, while some also wondered if it was all a publicity gimmick.

This is not the first time Urvashi had been trolled for her dress. Her first look where she was dressed in colorful body-hugging dress with holding parrot like purse in hand. She was called looking like a parrot. On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the Telugu film ‘Daaku Maharaj’, alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna.