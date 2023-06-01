Urvashi Rautela moves into ₹190-crore home in Juhu, Mumbai

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has recently acquired an extravagant four-storey bungalow in the opulent Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai, making it her new abode. Situated in close proximity to the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's residence. With a hefty price tag of approximately ₹190 crore, Urvashi's new home boasts an exquisite blend of contemporary aesthetics and timeless allure.

