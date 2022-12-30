Urvashi Rautela reacts after Rishabh Pant gets injured in car accident

Hours after the news of cricketer Rishabh Pant's car accident surfaced, actress Urvashi Rautela dropped a cryptic post, 'praying' for the wellness of Pant. Rishabh and Urvashi share a love-hate relationship. After expressing her liking for Rishabh, Urvashi denied it and even spoke against him on media platforms. The former beauty queen, dropped a photo of her, dressed up as an Apsara in white. Sharing the photo, Urvashi captioned it saying, "Praying," with a white heart and dove. Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. He was driving the car and was alone when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.Rishabh and Urvashi had engaged in a tussle on social media after the actor mentioned "Mr RP" during an interview. She told Bollywood Hungama that Mr RP had waited long in vain to meet her at an event in Delhi and left 16-17 missed calls in order to approach her. This was followed by a series of cryptic messages from each other on Instagram.Rishabh had reacted to her interview with a post which read, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai." He however, deleted it later.Last month, cricketer Shubhman Gill said on chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, "There is nothing from Rishab Pant's side. He doesn't get distracted by her activities. Actually, Urvashi wants someone to tease her."