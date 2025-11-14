Urvashi Rautela Reveals the blessings and Life-Altering Advice Dharmendra Gave Her: “Crush Your Ego”

r Urvashi Rautela, known across continents for her beauty, talent, and unstoppable rise, carries with her a lesson that shaped not just her career — but her entire outlook on life. Behind the glamour that millions admire lies a deeply personal memory she holds close to her heart. It dates back to the early days of her Bollywood journey, on the set of her debut film Singh Saab The Great. Urvashi was filming the vibrant and now-iconic song “Daaru Band Kal Se”, surrounded by some of the industry’s biggest names — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and the legendary Dharmendra. Amid the buzz of the shoot, laughter, lights, and choreography, came a moment of quiet wisdom.

A moment she would never forget. As Urvashi recalls, Dharmendra ji, with his trademark warmth and sincerity, gently pulled her aside and shared a piece of wisdom that hit her with surprising intensity. It wasn’t a lecture. It wasn’t advice coated in formality. It was pure, heartfelt guidance from an elder who had seen the heights and depths of life. “Urvashi beta, yeh jo ego naam ki cheez hoti hai, isko aap pair ke neeche rakhein aur usko kuchal dein… Ego, toh ego naam ki jo cheez hoti hai.”

Those words, simple yet piercing, echoed in her mind long after the cameras stopped rolling. Translated, he told her: “Put that thing called ego under your feet — and crush it.” For most, it might sound like casual advice. But for a newcomer standing before a titan of Indian cinema, it became a defining moment. Urvashi absorbed those words with a maturity beyond her years. And from that day on, she made a silent promise to herself — to stay grounded, no matter how high she soared. The advice didn’t just stay on that film set. It travelled with her — from Bollywood stages to global red carpets, from international film festivals to worldwide music chart success. Every achievement, every accolade, every spotlight moment was balanced with the humility Dharmendra had urged her to embrace. For Urvashi, that single conversation became a life philosophy — a reminder that real greatness isn’t just about fame or talent, but the ability to remain rooted.