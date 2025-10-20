Urvashi Rautela says, 'Diwali shines brightest when you’re with those who matter'

Mumbai Oct 20 Actress Urvashi Rautela sees the festival of Diwali as something more than just lights, decor, and festive glamour. For her, it’s about the people who fill those moments with meaning.

Revealing what the auspicious festival signifies to her, the 'Daaku Maharaaj' actress said, “For me, Diwali is all about celebrating with people who truly matter. When I’m with my family, it’s a festival of warmth, blessings, and gratitude — a time to reconnect with my roots. And when I celebrate with my film fraternity, it becomes a celebration of creativity, togetherness, and shared dreams. Both hold their own kind of light, and together they make my Diwali truly meaningful.”

Urvashi holds close to her heart some fond family traditions, such as lighting the diyas with her loved ones, offering prayers, and expressing gratitude for the year gone by.

Before stepping out to be a part of the glamorous Diwali parties and the industry festivities, the 'Great Grand Masti' actress loves to start her day at home, spending time with those who helped shape her journey and grounded her values.

Urvashi further uses Diwali to reconnect with her roots, believing it to be the real essence of the festival. Despite a hectic schedule during the festival, the diva prioritizes time with her family. Her day includes preparing festive meals, decorating the home, and performing the Lakshmi puja with those close to her.

Just like her time at home, Urvashi equally enjoys her Diwali celebrations within the film fraternity.

For her, such gathering signifies a space of shared goals, creative bonding, and the joy of celebrating collective milestones. According to Urvashi, the warmth from friends and colleagues adds a different sparkle to the season.

Work-wise, Urvashi will be a part of Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated sequel "Indian 3", which will be made under the direction of S Shankar.

Furthermore, she has also been roped in for "Kasoor 2", opposite Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill.

Urvashi's exciting lineup further includes "Baap", with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, "Inspector Avinash 2", alongside Randeep Hooda, and "Black Rose".

