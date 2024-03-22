Urvashi Rautela seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of her film release

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 : Actor Urvashi Rautela offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday ahead of the release of her upcoming film 'JNU'.

In the videos captured by the paparazzi, Urvashi was seen inside the temple premises.

The actor can be seen wearing a yellow sari.

'JNU' is a film that delves into the tumultuous world of student politics, protests, and the clash of ideologies.

The film also stars Ravi Kishan.

Directed by Vinay Sharma and produced by Pratima Datta under the banner of Mahakaal Movies Pvt. Ltd., JNU is a story crafted by Vinay Sharma himself. With music by Aehmad Najeem, Vijay Verma, and Saaransh Maiden, and lyrics by Manthan, Deepak Sharma, Vinay Sharma, and Danish Rana, the film promises to offer a gripping soundtrack that complements its intense narrative.

The film is scheduled for release on April 5, 2024.

Apart from this, Urvashi will be seen in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'.

Apart from Balakrishna and Urvashi, NBK 109 features an impressive ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Chandini Chowdary, and others in crucial roles. Produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinema, the film promises to deliver captivating music courtesy of the talented Thaman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor